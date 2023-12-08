Netflix Orders Greed-Themed Reality Series ‘The Trust’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is taking on The Traitors at its own game. The streamer has ordered The Trust, an eight-part reality series that delves into the theme of greed.

Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners – if they choose to share.

It’s described as a cross between Peacock’s Alan Cumming-hosted hit and Big Brother.

The series is hosted by Brooke Baldwin, who previously hosted CNN Newsroom and left the news broadcaster in 2021.

It will launch on January 10, 2024 and will air in batches with new episodes available weekly for a three week event.

The Trust is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, the company behind E!’s Catching Kelce and TBS’ The Misery Index, and Lighthearted Entertainment, the company behind The Big D and MTV’s Are You The One?

Ben Newmark, Dan Newmark, Jeff Spangler, Rob LaPlante, David Friedman serve as exec producers.

