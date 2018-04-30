    What’s New on Netflix: May 2018

    Andrew Lapin

    For families who give good hugs: Coco

    Sometimes you just need to gather your closest loved ones together and have a good cry, and that’s where Pixar’s latest is more than happy to oblige. Coco pulls off what all best Pixar films do: use bright colors, sprightly humor, and a mountain of creativity (here put towards visualizing Mexican folklore’s Land of the Dead) in the service of moving themes. What starts out as a story about a kid who wants to play music against his family’s wishes turns into a case study in how to talk to kids about death. And the music is phenomenal, too. Available May 29.

    For those who major in stirring the pot: Dear White People: Vol. 2

    The second season of Justin Simien’s lightning-rod college satire will pass right by completely without incident, right? Especially since, judging by the trailer, Dear White People season two will grapple with alt-right campus groups, police use of force on black students, and queer sex of every stripe. Netflix might want to consider issuing pamphlets with each new episode about how to talk about each new episode. Available May 4.

    For Francophiles and art lovers everywhere: Faces Places

    Agnès Varda is back in business, baby! The nonagenarian godmother of the French New Wave returned last year with a buoyant, charming, impossible-to-resist documentary in which she and the hip young muralist JR criss-crossed the French countryside to deliver art to the people. Faces Places is not only a pure celebration of art in everyday life, it’s also the perfect gateway into Varda’s lifetime of cinematic innovation. Available May 5.

    Noteworthy selections in bold.

    • Queens of Comedy: Season 1
    • Simon: Season 1
    • Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

    • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

    A Little Help with Carol Burnett
    • Busted!: Season 1
    Dear White People: Vol. 2
    • Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
    The Rain: Season 1

    Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
    Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
    • Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
    • The Who Was? Show: Season 1

    • The Game 365: Seasons 15–16
    • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
    • Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

    Inspector Gadget: Season 4

    Scandal: Season 7

    • Señora Acero: Season 4

    Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
    • Shooter: Season 2
    Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

    Explained

    Fauda: Season 2

    • The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
    • Trollhunters: Part 3

    The Break with Michelle Wolf

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

    Arrow: Season 6
    • Dynasty: Season 1
    The Flash: Season 4
    Riverdale: Season 2
    • Supernatural: Season 1

    • 27: Gone Too Soon
    • A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
    Amelie
    • Beautiful Girls
    The Bourne Ultimatum
    • The Carter Effect
    • The Clapper
    • Darc
    God’s Own Country
    Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
    Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
    Hellboy II: The Golden Army
    • High School Musical 3: Senior Year
    John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
    • Mr. Woodcock
    • My Perfect Romance
    • Pocoyo & Cars
    • Pocoyo & The Space Circus
    • The Reaping
    • Reasonable Doubt
    • Red Dragon
    Scream 2
    Shrek
    Sliding Doors
    Sometimes
    • The Strange Name Movie

    Jailbreak

    Anon
    End Game
    • Forgive Us Our Debts
    • Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
    Manhunt
    • No Estoy Loca

    Faces Places

    Desolation
    Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

    Dirty Girl

    The Kissing Booth

    Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

    The Phantom of the Opera

    Only God Forgives

    The 40-Year-Old Virgin
    89
    The Kingdom
    Mamma Mia!
    Wanted

    Cargo
    • Catching Feelings

    Bridge to Terabithia
    Small Town Crime

    Some Kind of Beautiful

    Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

    Survivors Guide to Prison

    Ibiza
    Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

    Sara’s Notebook

    Coco

    Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

    Related Articles