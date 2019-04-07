Netflix Just Teased 'Homecoming' And Beyoncé Fans Are Losing It

Just Saying: Since 1924 Congress has been able to secure the tax returns of any person when the "committee access" provision, as it's known, became Federal law. At the time of its passage, Congress had been dealing with taxpayer information in the Teapot Dome scandal involving President Hardings administration in a controversy involving former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon who was refusing to let go of his holdings to avoid conflicts of interest. The "committee access" provision has rarely needed to be invoked because since that time, public officials routinely made their returns available to the public. Since President Trump backtracked on his promise as a candidate to release his tax returns, Congress will now use their authority under this law and here is how it will work: - The request can come from the Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee (the House panel that writes tax law), the Senate Finance Committee, or the Joint Committee on Taxation. - Once the request is made, no floor action is necessary. The request goes directly to Treasury Secretary who oversees the IRS and the Secretary is required under the law to provide the requested tax returns to Congress. - The 1924 law gives the tax committees the unqualified right to request the tax returns of any taxpayer. There is no legal authority for the President to intervene with the Treasury Secretary or to refuse the request. There is not provision for the Treasury Secretary to refuse the request or provide redacted tax returns. - The fact that the President is under an audit is irrelevant. An audit is simply an examination and is not an investigation. An investigation would ensue if something criminal were found during the audit. Further, neither an audit nor an investigation is a basis to halt the release of taxes to Congress. The IRS who would be conducting the audit, or investigation, already has all the records so release of the records to congress does not then give the IRS anything they don't already have. Even if the IRS were conducting a criminal investigation - Congress holds hearings while there are criminal investigations on the same topic all the time. - This will end up in the courts and the courts will quickly order the Treasury Secretary to follow the law and turn over the Presidents tax returns to Congress. The President has no legal basis to stop this.