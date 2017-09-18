Netflix Issues Cease-and-Desist Order on Unauthorized ‘Stranger Things’-Themed Bar

The world is turning upside down for a “Stranger Things”-themed bar in Chicago that has been ordered by Netflix to close its doors.

“The Upside Down” pop-up in Chicago, named after the dark parallel universe from the Netflix show, launched in August and became a hit. The bar serves drinks including a syrup-flavored cocktail called “Eleven’s Eggos,” and features decor that matches the show, like the Christmas-light alphabet wall. Due to the bar’s success, the owners had planned to extend their six-week run to coincide with the premier of “Stranger Things” Season 2. However, Netflix issued an (albeit cheeky) cease-and-desist letter.

“Unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up,” the letter reads. “You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build.”

According to DNAInfo Chicago, the bar’s owners and manager insist there are no hard feelings and plan to end the pop-up on Oct. 1 as originally planned.

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will premier on October 27.

Read the full letter, posted by DNAInfo Chicago’s Mina Bloom, below:

Netflix Letter To Emporium Logan Square Owners by Mina Bloom on Scribd