Netflix Feature Doc ‘Bitconned’ Being Adapted Into Podcast Series

Bitconned, the Netflix feature doc about a group of prolific modern-day con artists, is being turned into a podcast series.

Glass Entertainment, the company behind the doc, which launched on the streamer in January, is adapting it as Creating a Con: The Story Behind Bitconned.

Produced by Glass Podcasts and iHeartPodcasts, the podcast is both an adaptation and extension of the film that offers a deeper dive into how the scamming co-founder of Centra Tech Ray Trapani exploited the cryptocurrency market.

The series launches on April 3.

In season one, listeners meet Ray Trapani – a 26-year-old whose schemes targeted pharmacies and a payment app before he created his biggest con yet: a tech startup endorsed by DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather that was built on empty promises, fake executives, and millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors.

The nine-part series is hosted by Trapani’s best friend Jonny B Good.

Nancy Glass, Ben Fetterman and Andrea Gunning are executive producers.

Jonny B. Good said, “This podcast was born out of my fascination with Ray, my best friend of 20 years. Since we were kids, he’s been obsessed with crime and money. I’ve been a fly on the wall, so to speak, for Rays entire life, and through hosting this podcast, I finally get to be the voice of reason. During production, I learned things that were shocking even after 20 years of friendship. I hope audiences enjoy this rollercoaster ride that has been our lives.”

“The story of Creating a Con is remarkable in its twists and turns and in the characters behind one of today’s most fascinating crypto scams,” added Nancy Glass, CEO of Glass Entertainment Group. “Narrator Johnny B. Good’s perspective is both witty and insightful as he shares the origin story of a guy who grew up fantasizing about being a successful criminal. The podcast is an extension of our Netflix doc. These episodes will continue to surprise audiences who want to know how schemers like Ray do the morally unthinkable without caring about consequences.”

