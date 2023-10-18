Netflix drops new cast photos for live action 'The Last Airbender' with Daniel Dae Kim

The Fire Nation is here and ready to change everything.

Netflix released five new images showcasing the cast of their live action adaptation of the 2005 animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

After showing stills of the four lead characters in June, the streamer now gave first looks of four of the show’s villains and a second photo of Zuko, played by Dallas Liu .

Among the cast photos is “Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim who plays the show’s main antagonist Fire Lord Ozai, originally voiced by Mark Hamill.

“Kim's Convenience” star Sun-Hyung Lee will take on the role of fan favorite Uncle Iroh while "Rush Hour" actor Ken Leung will play Commander Zhao. Elizabeth Yu will play Zuko’s younger sister Princess Azula, who in the animated series doesn’t become a lead character until the second season.

'Rick and Morty': Series reveals replacements for Justin Roiland in Season 7 premiere

In June, the streaming service released the first cast photos of Liu’s Zuko as well as Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley).

The Nickelodeon classic brought fans to a world where people can control one of four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The show follows Avatar Aang on his journey to master each bending form, defeat the Fire Nation, ending a 100-year war and bringing balance to the world.

The showrunners of the original series, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko departed from their involvement in the Netflix remake due to creative disputes. The two have since worked on an animated movie through their studio and have a film slated for release in 2025.

No official trailer or teasers for the Netflix project have been released.

Below are the new photos of the characters fans can see when the series premieres in February:

Daniel Dae Kim as Firelord Ozai

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Ken Leung as Admiral Zhao

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix drops live action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' new cast photos