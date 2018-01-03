Netflix confirms Bright sequel

Will Smith is expected to return for the second instalment.

Sci-fi film Bright is getting a sequel, Netflix has confirmed.

The action thriller, starring Will Smith as a human police officer and Joel Edgerton as his orc colleague, pulled in the highest viewing figures for a Netflix film ever in the first week of release, the streaming service said.

Leaked footage of Orc casting confirms the rumors: there will be a sequel to #BrightMovie. pic.twitter.com/8ayiDYDfK5 — Bright Film (@BrightNetflix) January 3, 2018

The sequel was announced on Twitter with spoof footage of a casting session for new orcs.

The accompanying message said: “Leaked footage of Orc casting confirms the rumours: there will be a sequel to #Brightmovie.”

Smith, Edgerton and director David Ayer are all expected to return for the second outing.

Not sure if you've heard about it, but there's this movie called Bright and it's now streaming on @Netflix. #BrightMovie pic.twitter.com/UA5PSx4Bvg — Bright Film (@BrightNetflix) January 2, 2018

The first film, which was released on Netflix on December 22, was set in an alternate present-day, following Ward, played by Smith, and Jakoby, played by Edgerton.

The police officers set off on a routine night patrol but end up battling an onslaught of enemies and working to protect a relic that could destroy everything.