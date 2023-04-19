Netflix Cancels Entire Bling Empire Franchise in One Fell Swoop

Netflix’s Bling Empire has fallen. Both the original series and its spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, have been cancelled, TVLine has confirmed.

Inspired by the big-screen success of Crazy Rich Asians, the first series focused on a group of Asian-American socialites in Los Angeles. Bling Empire‘s first season premiered in January 2021, followed by a second in May 2022.

The series’ cast included model Kevin Taejin Kreider, real estate developer Kane Lim, philanthropist Christine Chiu, plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu, socialite Anna Shay, DJ Kim Lee, actor Andrew Gray, influencer Jaime Xie, hairdresser/singer Guy Tang and billionaire Dorothy Wang.

Wang later relocated to the Big Apple for a spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, which released a single season in January 2023.

Bling Empire‘s 10-episode third (and now final) season was released in October 2022. The series’ last hurrah reunited Anna with a surprising face from her past, propelled Kane forward in his fashion career, found Christine helping Kevin rekindle an old romance in Paris, and sucked everyone deeper into the show’s central feud between Christine and Anna.

News of Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York‘s cancellations were first reported by TVLine’s sister site Deadline.

