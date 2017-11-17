Netflix Buys Josh Gad-Daisy Ridley’s ‘Super-Normal’ Movie Project

Netflix has picked up movie rights to the “Super-Normal” project with Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley, and Luke Evans attached to star.

Gad is producing the project, described as a subversive take on the superhero genre, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Lin Pictures. Evans is executive producing.

The sibling writing team of Aaron and Jordan Kandell are attached to write the script. Gad originated the idea and developed with the Kandells and Evans.

Gad stars with Ridley on “Murder on the Orient Express” and with Evans on the live-action “Beauty and the Beast.” Ryan Halprin is overseeing for Lin Pictures.

Lin is a producer on “It,” both Sherlock Holmes movies, and on the three Lego movies for Warner Bros. He’s also a producer on “Death Note,” which Netflix released in August.

Ridley will be seen next in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and in the thriller “Chaos Walking” with Tom Holland.

Evans stars in the drama “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” portraying American psychologist William Moulton Marston, who created the Wonder Woman character.

Ridley is repped by CAA and Shelby Weiser. Gad is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management, and Ziffren Brittenham. The Kandells are repped by WME, Hopscotch Pictures, and Myman Greenspan. Evans is repped by WME and United Agents in the UK.

