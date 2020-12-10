Netflix Asia Top Viewing Lists Reveal India’s Huge Film Appetite, ‘Extraction’ Popular Across Region

India has the highest consumption of films on Netflix globally. During 2020, 80% of subscribers in the country chose to watch a film every week, revealed Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India.

The information is part of year end viewership data that Netflix has published for several territories across the Asia region. “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth, already the most watched title of all time on the platform, proved to be the most popular action title in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with “The Old Guard,” featuring Charlize Theron, the next most popular in the genre.

In the reality genre, “Too Hot To Handle,” where singles have to give up sex to win a $100,000 prize, was the most popular in the region.

Viewership of anime doubled in 2020 across Asia, from 2019, the data reveals. The most popular anime title in Japan was “Japan Sinks 2020,” while Malaysia, Singapore and India favored “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution.” Thailand preferred “Howl’s Moving Castle,” the Philippines “Weathering with You,” Hong Kong and Indonesia “A Whisker Away,” and Taiwan “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”

K-drama on Netflix witnessed a four-fold growth in consumption across Asia, with the second season of “Kingdom” the most popular Korean drama series in South Korea, Australia, Hong Kong and Thailand, while India, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore chose “The King: Eternal Monarch,” Indonesia “Start-Up,” Taiwan “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and Japan “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.”

The popularity of K-pop is evidenced by “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” which charts the meteoric rise of the South Korean girl group Blackpink. It proved to be the most popular documentary across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. In Japan, the most popular documentary was “Arashi’s Diary,” the Philippines “American Murder: The Family Next Door,” Australia “The Social Dilemma,” and in India, “Bad Boy Billionaires: India.”

“Enola Holmes” was the most watched drama in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia. Hong Kong and Taiwan picked “The Queen’s Gambit”; and India chose local title “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”

Other titles popular across the board included the fourth season of “Money Heist,” “Emily In Paris,” “Tiger King” and “Indian Matchmaking.”

