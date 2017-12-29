Netflix's Black Mirror season 4: Every episode ranked

An anthology series comprised of episodes disparate in tone, style and genre, Black Mirror seems to demand some sort of ranking collecting them together more than most shows.

Here we arrange, in reverse order, the episodes of season 4, which is now streaming on Netflix.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Black Mirror has come so far now, with diverse genres, delayed plot device reveals and super-sized budgets. Some may find this to its detriment, preferring the simplicity of a Channel 4-era 'White Bear' or 'The Entire History of You', but if the show is still interested in making lower-budget, more character-heavy episodes and proving their worth, it needs to do better this.

The Jodie Foster-directed 'ArkAngel' has a straightforward plot, a child being given an implant that allows her mother to monitor her life through a tablet - tracking her location, seeing through her eyes and putting age restrictions on scenes that some may find upsetting IRL. You can glean this from the trailer and probably guess where it goes too, the mother being unable to resist continuing to use the device into her daughter's teens and meddling in those areas that tend to make parents go to Defcon 1, chiefly sex and drugs.

And that's really it. The daughter, played by the definitely older than teenage-looking Brenna Harding, goes ape upon the discovery of a Big Brother (Big Mother?) and beats her to near-death with the tablet, the mother later staggering out into the street covered in blood in an essentially shot-for-shot remake of that Skylar White scene in Breaking Bad.

Visually flat and miscast, 'ArkAngel' is fine, but is unlikely to be anyone's favourite episode of season 4.

For a more engaging riff on a very similar topic (parents wreaking havoc by intervening with their children's tech communications), check out Jason Reitman's Men, Women & Children.

- CH

‘Crocodile’ has all the hallmarks of a Black Mirror classic: a devastating opening, breathtaking backdrop (Iceland) and a strong female lead in Andrea Riseborough, most recently seen in Billie Jean King biopic Battle of the Sexes.

The episode follows a successful businesswoman named Mia Nolan who, in her hotel room, murders a man whose hit-and-run she covered up three years previous after he resurfaces plagued with guilt and ready to come clean. In the following moments, Mia looks out the window contemplating her actions and in doing so becoming an unwitting witness to a non-fatal hit-and-run on the street below, an incident which sees the episode sprout a new narrative: a woman played by Kiran Sonia Sawa who works for Realm Insurance, a company which logs witness’ recollections using a device capable of dredging their personal memories.

Her deployment on this particular case sets her on a crash course towards a murderous confrontation with Riseborough's Mia, a woman whose survival instinct is to instantly rid the world of anyone who poses a threat to her freedom.

At least we think that - because ‘Crocodile’ unravels in a predictable yet almost unbelievably reckless manner, refusing to spend anytime deliberating on what makes Mia tick as a character. She is perhaps the most unlikeable creation to have featured in Black Mirror (which says a vast amount) - it remains unclear whether this is the point (my guess is no).

The result - directed impressively by Lawless filmmaker John Hillcoat - is an often stylistically pleasing but disappointingly shallow equivalent to being hit over the head by a toaster for no real purpose. It’s closing shock and ensuing twist - Mia futilely murdering a blind baby in cold blood through fear the kid will have his memory dredged by police - is cut from the same ilk as the climax of season 3 standout ‘Shut Up and Dance.’

However, that payoff worked largely due to the disgusting realisation you'd been unknowingly rooting for a paedophile the entire time. You never once root for Mia, a shame considering the strength of the writing on display elsewhere.

- JS

‘USS Callister' begins a rip-roaring Star Trek homage spearheaded by Jesse Plemons’ Captain Kirk-style hero before its sudden segue into a critique of fan culture in all its extremity. As Robert Daley gets smothered in adoration from his crew, it seems for a brief moment that this particular world - for these characters at least - could be as perfect as the one depicted in season three’s Golden Globe-winner ‘San Junipero.’