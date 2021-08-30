NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is 'Transitioning to the Other Side' amid Return of Cancer NeNe Leakes and Greg Leakes

NeNe Leakes is offering an update on husband Gregg's health.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told guests at her Duluth, Georgia, lounge The Linnethia that her "husband is transitioning to the other side."

The reality star made the revealing comments after she was called out by guests at the venue for not wishing a visitor a happy birthday, as seen in footage obtained by It's Onsite. There, NeNe was with her son when she asked for sympathy amid a difficult time.

"You don't know what we're dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business," she told patrons. "So when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying. I don't want to say 'happy birthday.' "

NeNe Leakes and Greg Leakes

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"So please, give us some respect. Give us some love," NeNe added. The following day, she then shared an Instagram post of the word "BROKEN" with praying hands and broken-heart emojis below it.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is Back Home After 6 Week Hospitalization for Cancer Treatment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gregg, who was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018, had been in remission for two years. Back in June, NeNe revealed he was hospitalized and recovering from surgery following the return of the cancer.

"It's difficult," she said during an Instagram Live at the time. "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

Nene Leakes/Gregg Leakes

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes

Story continues

In July, NeNe gave another update on her husband's condition after canceling a guest-hosting appearance on The Talk.

"I was suppose [sic] to be hosting The Talk today," she tweeted. "But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks." Things have since taken a turn for the worse, however.

The couple, who wed in 1997, divorced in 2011 before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes, 22.

RELATED VIDEO: NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes' Cancer Has Returned: 'It's Difficult'

Following Gregg's diagnosis with colon cancer, fans witnessed the toll the illness took on their marriage during the 11th season of RHOA. At one point, NeNe even admitted she was considering a second divorce because of his attitude toward her while going through chemotherapy.

"It's been a big transition for Gregg and I and our entire family," she told PEOPLE in November 2018. "To learn that Gregg has cancer? Our lives just changed that day. Our whole routine changed. Just … everything changed. I don't have cancer. Gregg has cancer. But I feel like our whole house has cancer."

"He's a changed person, his attitude changed," she continued. "I feel like that day I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on edge. He's not nice, but he can't help it."

Since then, the two have remained strong, with Gregg standing by NeNe's side amid her exit from RHOA in September 2020.