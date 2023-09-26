Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, Dead At 43

Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, died at the age of 43 on Monday (Sept. 25).

The news was confirmed in a social media post written by family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zoleka Mandela, tragically last night,” explained the statement. “We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation.”

Zoleka Mandela battled against multiple illnesses and was hospitalized for treatment at the time of her passing.

Zoleka Mandela during Winnie Madikizela-Mandelas 80th birthday milestone celebrations at the Emperors Palace on September 26, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ANC Women’s League is celebrating and honouring its stalwart and freedom fighter; Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who was born on 26 September 1936.

“On Monday, September 18th, Zoleka Mandela was admitted into hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain, and spinal cord,” detailed the statement. “Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli.”

Mandela was surrounded by family and friends at her time of death.

In her life, Zoleka Mandela survived abuse, addiction, a suicide attempt, breast cancer, and buried two children, as detailed by the BBC. Mandela advocated for road safety due to her daughter being killed in a tragic car accident. She also became a spokesperson for breast cancer awareness, documenting her journey with the deadly condition and chemotherapy on social media.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of Zoleka Mandela.

