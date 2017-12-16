Nelly Plans to Sue After Alleged Rape Case Dropped

Nelly is planning to sue after the alleged rape case against him was dropped.

The 43-year-old rapper's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, offered the following statement to ET:

"The formal close of the investigation into the false allegations made against Nelly is of course welcome -- however expected. We were confident, that what our investigation revealed from the outset of this allegation would ultimately be clear and Nelly would be vindicated. A thorough investigation did show Nelly was a victim of deceitful allegation devoid of credibility. Credible evidence did show this accuser to be deceptive. We have been in constant communication with the King County authorities and welcomed and appreciated the diligence in which the authorities proceeded. Leaving no stone unturned.



Nelly recognizes the need for women who are victims of sexual assault of any kind to be heard and our existing systems changed. Nelly supports various women’s advocacy groups that deal with Sexual Assault, and violence against women and is dedicated to raising awareness and furthering the conversation to bring about necessary changes. However,this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault.



Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation."

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told ET on Thursday that the case against Nelly had been dropped.

In October, the woman who accused Nelly of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus asked to end the investigation, telling police she would not testify against him. Nelly vehemently denied the allegation right away, saying in a series of tweets, "Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent," adding, "I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."

