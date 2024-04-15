Nelly Furtado Takes Bloody Injury With A Smile After Coachella Stage Fall

Nelly Furtado didn’t let a bloody injury faze her as she brushed off a fall during her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The “Promiscuous” singer made a surprise appearance during Dom Dolla’s set on Saturday as she performed “Eat Your Man,” her 2023 collaboration with the producer, before she took a mid-song tumble.

“Movin’ my body like a nympho,” sang Furtado before falling on stage.

The singer, however, didn’t let the spill get to her head as she smiled and brushed it off.

“I say it right, now do what I say,” she sang following a swift recovery.

Nelly Furtado falling at Coachella but not missing a verse. A performer 👏 pic.twitter.com/zu1eyxipVf — T E O // europapi 🇮🇹 La Noia (@BejbaLasagna) April 14, 2024

The singer later took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her smiling as she gave a bloody thumbs up and laughed off the injury.

“This Barbie likes to rave,” said Furtado along with the caption “Literally left it all on the stage… including my blood 🩸⛑️. All for you @domdolla.”

She also shared a clip of the fall along with the caption, “Eat Your Man …not the stage 😂.”

Related...