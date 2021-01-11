Neil Young Expresses ‘Empathy’ for ‘Manipulated’ Supporters, Blames Trump for ‘Exaggerating’ Truth

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Neil Young has long been outspoken about his disgust for outgoing President Donald Trump. But in a new message posted on his Neil Young Archives site, he expresses empathy for those who he says “have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons.”

He starts off by pointing out a woman who may or may not have been maced at the attempted insurrection last Wednesday and wrote that she “was one of thousands who have been carrying the feeling of being persecuted for their beliefs, their feeling that American power just didn’t care.”

The veteran rocker pointed the blame squarely on Trump.

“Resentment of the Democratic party among the insurrectionists at the Capitol was rampant. We don’t need this hate. We need discussion and solutions. Respect for one another’s beliefs. Not hatred,” he continued.

He also went on to point out the double standard between Black Lives Matter protestors and the rioters. “There is no place here for White Supremacy. People need each other to be truly free. Hatred will never find Freedom.”

The feud between Young and Trump run deep. Young sued the Trump campaign for unauthorized use of his songs and recently, the case was dropped. He also ripped Trump in a new version of “Looking for a Leader,” which was originally released on his 2006 album Living With War.

See Young’s full statement below.

Sadness and compassion hit me last night as I watched fellow Americans telling their stories A young lady in tears spoke of being maced in the Capital. She was crying because she had been attacked and all she was doing was trying to have her voice heard in the Revolution. She was one of thousands who have been carrying the feeling of being persecuted for their beliefs, their feeling that American power just didn’t care. This, to me is beyond my own feelings that our president has betrayed the people, exaggerated and amplified the truth to foment hatred. Resentment of the Democratic party among the insurrectionists at the Capitol was rampant. We don’t need this hate. We need discussion and solutions. Respect for one another’s beliefs. Not hatred. I was devastated to see the double standard. The way people were treated in the BLM demonstrations recently, compared to the other day. There is no place here for White Supremacy. People need each other to be truly free. Hatred will never find Freedom. I learned that a some of the people storming the Capitol were police themselves, and gained peaceful entry by showing their badges. I was shocked to see the Confederate flag being waved inside the chamber; the destruction and disrespect. But mostly I felt bad for the people. With Social media, issues are turned to psychological weapons and used to gather hatred in support of one side or the other. This is what Donald J. Trump has as his legacy. I still have my strong beliefs. That has not changed. But now I feel empathy for the people who have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons. I may be among them. I wish internet news was two-sided. Both sides represented on the same programs. Social media, at the hands of powerful people – influences, amplifying lies and untruths, is crippling our belief system, turning us against one another. We are not enemies. We must find a way home.

