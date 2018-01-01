Neil Patrick Harris Teases ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 (Video)

If you had a lovely New Year’s Eve, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” antagonist Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) failed in his attempt to ruin your first memories of 2018 with his creepiness. It also means you haven’t seen Netflix’s fourth-wall breaking teaser for Season 2, which will return March 30.

“I’m so sorry to disturb your recovery, but it’s time for us to get this New Year’s Day binge started,” Olaf says in the teaser, which snuck up on unsuspecting Netflix users in the wee hours on Monday. “But those are the same people who wouldn’t recognize handsome if it set your house on fire. So dive on in, distract yourself with this first look at Season 2 of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events.'”

The series stars Harris, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes and Presley Smith as the Baudelaires, children who were orphaned when their loving parents died in a tragic fire. Since then, they’ve been passed from one guardian to the next, as the dastardly Olaf attempts to seize their inheritance.

Season 2 will cover books 5-9 in the series. The teaser shows a first look at the story’s Vile Village and the Baudelaires coming face-to-face with Count Olaf in one of his many (unconvincing) disguises.

“Does this seem like a nightmare? Because that’s the effect I was going for,” he says to the audience, as the children fall down an elevator shaft. Don’t worry, everything is going to be fine. Actually, no, it’s probably going to be unfortunate.

Watch the teaser above.

Season 2 of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” will premiere on March 30 on Netflix.

