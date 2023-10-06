Neil Patrick Harris talks about making his first film at age 13 with Whoopi Goldberg

Actor Neil Patrick Harris talks to Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy about making his first film, “Clara’s Heart,” with Whoopi Goldberg at age 13.

KEVIN POLOWY: I think it's probably a misconception from a lot of people that your big entry to Hollywood was Dougie, but before that came "Clara's Heart" with Whoopi Goldberg. What kind of--

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: That's correct.

KEVIN POLOWY: What kind of break did that feel like at the time? And what was that experience with Whoopi like?

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: I mean, Whoopi Goldberg is an absolute icon. She's persevered through almost as many chapters as Madonna. And she's always been truthful and authentic to herself. And so when I was an unknown kid in tiny town, middle of nowhere, New Mexico, and then was asked through circumstance which would take a long time to explain to be in a movie opposite her as one of the leads was cray cray, which I think is a term that kids use today.

KEVIN POLOWY: Yes.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: It was an absolute game changer. I had no real inclination to be in the entertainment industry, outside of loving the musical revues in theme park shows. I had never been to New York, seen a Broadway show. I was just fairly precocious and didn't have much fear acting in front of people. And so then all of a sudden, I'm in Baltimore, Maryland, Saint Michaels, Maryland, learning what a camera is on a dolly track and what marks are that you're supposed to hit and how lights work.

And it was such an education. And to get to do that on such a high level, a Warner Brothers feature film, opposite Whoopi Goldberg, who's an amazing human. And she was very-- and she treated me like a person, not a child. She educated me about so many things with such dignity and class. It was one hell of a way to start working.