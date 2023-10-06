Neil Patrick Harris talks about making his first film at age 13 with Whoopi Goldberg
Video Transcript
KEVIN POLOWY: I think it's probably a misconception from a lot of people that your big entry to Hollywood was Dougie, but before that came "Clara's Heart" with Whoopi Goldberg. What kind of--
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: That's correct.
KEVIN POLOWY: What kind of break did that feel like at the time? And what was that experience with Whoopi like?
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: I mean, Whoopi Goldberg is an absolute icon. She's persevered through almost as many chapters as Madonna. And she's always been truthful and authentic to herself. And so when I was an unknown kid in tiny town, middle of nowhere, New Mexico, and then was asked through circumstance which would take a long time to explain to be in a movie opposite her as one of the leads was cray cray, which I think is a term that kids use today.
KEVIN POLOWY: Yes.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: It was an absolute game changer. I had no real inclination to be in the entertainment industry, outside of loving the musical revues in theme park shows. I had never been to New York, seen a Broadway show. I was just fairly precocious and didn't have much fear acting in front of people. And so then all of a sudden, I'm in Baltimore, Maryland, Saint Michaels, Maryland, learning what a camera is on a dolly track and what marks are that you're supposed to hit and how lights work.
And it was such an education. And to get to do that on such a high level, a Warner Brothers feature film, opposite Whoopi Goldberg, who's an amazing human. And she was very-- and she treated me like a person, not a child. She educated me about so many things with such dignity and class. It was one hell of a way to start working.