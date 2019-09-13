Neil Patrick Harris is giving back to teachers in a big way

He sings, he dances, he acts, and now he’s saving the world one classroom at a time. Neil Patrick Harris has been in showbiz since he was in grade school himself, and now that he’s all grown up and has kids of his own he’s made it his mission to give back to teachers all across the country.

Harris points out that “96 percent of teachers wind up over $700 out-of-pocket on school supplies and random things for their classrooms.” He has partnered with Quaker Chewy and AdoptAClassroom.org to help ease the financial burden so many teachers face at the beginning of each school year.

When he’s not giving back, he’s spending time with his husband, David Burtka, and their two children, Harper and Gideon. This past summer, the family packed their bags and traveled all over the globe. “We took the kids to Venice, Italy, Hvar, Croatia. That was a lot,” says Harris. “That said, it’s kind of nice to be back. When the veneer wears off, you realize you’re wearing the same pants in rotation for a month — it becomes less exciting,” he jokes.

Harris isn’t just a triple threat when it comes to talent — he’s a quadruple one, having added “author” to his list of skills. Harris has been writing a series of books for kids called The Magic Misfits. The third book was recently released, and he’s currently working on the fourth.

“Magic is my hobby, so each book contains five different magic tricks that kids can learn,” he says. “I created this group of kids, who use magical powers like cards and coins and things — practical magic — and they use that to help stop a secret organization that’s trying to infiltrate their town. I’m really authentically proud of them.”

Chrissy Teigen reacts to Trump tweet about her:

Read more from Yahoo! Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.