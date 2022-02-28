Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalog, Master Recordings to Universal Music Group

Universal Music Publishing Group has acquired Neil Diamond’s entire song catalog, as well as the rights to all recordings from his career, the company announced Monday.

The deal covers songs, masters and videos and includes 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album. It will also cover any future music Diamond may record. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move reunites Diamond’s early recordings and post-1972 output with his tracks from the late 1960s and early 1970s, which were recorded with UMG’s MCA Records and include “Sweet Caroline,” “Holly Holy,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Song Sung Blue.”

Diamond, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, has seen over 70 of his songs hit the Billboard charts and counts Grammys, Golden Globes and a Kennedy Center Honor among his many professional achievements.

Diamond has worked with Universal’s publishing division since 2014, when it began serving as his publishing administrator. He has also had a recording and licensing deal with UMG for non-MCA recordings since 2013 (through UMG’s Capitol Music Group division and Universal Music Enterprises), which has seen the production of three albums.

“After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that Lucian, Jody, Bruce, Michelle and the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career,” Diamond said in a statement.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said: “Neil Diamond is by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are honored to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy.”

Jody Gerson, UMPG chairman and CEO, said: “A legendary artist and songwriter, Neil’s music exemplifies how truly great songs have lasting power and stand the test of time. With this acquisition, which UMPG COO Marc Cimino played an invaluable part in, our global teams across all of Universal Music will work together to ensure that all of his timeless hits like ‘Sweet Caroline,’ ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’ will continue to impact generations of fans, both existing and those to come.”

Speaking on the announcement, Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO, Universal Music Enterprises and Michelle Jubelirer, chair and CEO of Capitol Music Group, jointly stated: “Over his meteoric career, Neil Diamond created one of the greatest recording catalogues in pop music history. To be able to represent it in its entirety is both an honor and a thrill, and the entire Universal Music team looks forward to upholding his iconic legacy.”

A music inspired by Diamond’s life – “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” – from Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio is headed to Broadway following a six-week preview at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre from June 21.

Neil Diamond was represented in the deal with UMPG by Gene Salomon from Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. and his manager Katie Diamond.

