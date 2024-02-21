The Neighborhood is a comedy featuring Cedric the Entertainer as the Johnson family from the Midwest relocates to a Los Angeles community quite unlike their small town, due to Gemma Johnson's new job as a school principal. The transition isn't smooth as their opinionated neighbor, Calvin Butler, doubts their fit in the community. However, his family - wife Tina and sons Marty and Malcolm - are more welcoming. The show explores the Johnsons' attempts to adapt, and the potential of an unlikely friendship between Dave Johnson and Calvin.

View comments