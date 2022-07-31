Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years

Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately.

Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician and has been married to him for six years, detailed her accusations against her husband, 42, in a scathing Instagram message posted on July 30.

"8 years of lies and deception," Crystal wrote. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them [sic]! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is happening it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

Crystal, mom of sons Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 6, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 4, and daughter Isabella Rose Smith, 13 months, continued, "I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache."

Ne-Yo "liked" her post and tweeted on July 31, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

In her Instagram post, Crystal pleaded with her fans to "please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern."

She also wrote, "I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best."

Crystal penned her post three months after she and Ne-Yo renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony following past marital strife and a breakup in 2020. Speaking on E!'s Daily Pop in May, the singer said that at one point while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife found themselves "considering divorce."

"It took a lot of really uncomfortable conversations," Ne-Yo continued. "As a human being, it's just real difficult, especially with somebody that you love and you care for. You care about how they feel, So to tell them something about themselves that they may not enjoy, it's hard to do that, on top of it being hard to hear about yourself."

Their relationship difficulties are at the center of his song, "Don't Love Me," which the signer wrote during the pandemic. He added, "I've always been better at writing it down as opposed to saying it out loud."

