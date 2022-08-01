Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo wants to keep his family's business out of the public eye.

The "Miss Independent" singer asked for privacy for his family after his wife Crystal Renay—mother to his three kids Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 13 months—accused him of cheating on her throughout their 8-year relationship. (Ne-Yo also shares daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10, with ex Monyetta Shaw.)

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he tweeted on July 31. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

Ne-Yo's tweet comes after Crystal shared a scathing Instagram post about his alleged infidelity.

"8 years of lies and deception," she wrote July 30. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

Crystal added that she "will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

She then asked people to stop sending her "videos or information" regarding Ne-Yo's alleged cheating because "what he does is no longer my concern."

"If someone can't love you the way you deserve, then it's up to you to love yourself," Crystal continued. "With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best."

Prince Williams/Wireimage

The pair have had their fair share of ups and down since tying the knot in 2016. In February 2020, the "Because of You" singer confirmed that he and Crystal "decided to go ahead and get a divorce."

"Long story short, she's got demons just like everybody else, just like me," he shared on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast at the time. "We realize that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. With that being said, that's that, that's the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that's the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We're going to be family forever."

Story continues

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”</p>— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) <a href="https://twitter.com/NeYoCompound/status/1553801431857111042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

However, the couple reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed their vows in April 2022.

The following month, Ne-Yo told E! News' Daily Pop that he and Crystal emerged stronger than ever after having "really uncomfortable conversations."

"As a human being, it's just real difficult, especially with somebody that you love and you care for. You care about how they feel," he told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in May. "So, to tell them something about themself that they may not enjoy, it's hard to do that, on top of it being hard to hear about yourself."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App