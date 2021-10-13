NCIS: Los Angeles and GLOW actor Ravil Isyanov dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, the Moscow-born character actor whose numerous screen credits included NCIS: Los Angeles, GLOW, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon, died Sept. 29 in Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 59.

"Even while battling this awful disease, Ravil remained brave and resilient, bringing his best to the set and working up to the very end," Isyanov's manager, Frederick Levy, said in a statement to EW. "He will be dearly missed."

Isyanov was known for playing the Russian mobster Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles, who would sometimes help and sometimes double-cross the good guys. He appeared in seasons 4, 7, 9 and 10.

Ravil Isyanov

S Granitz/WireImage Ravil Isyanov

During a lengthy career in television and film, Isyanov regularly played characters of Russian descent, including Admiral Konstantin Nikolajewitsch Ruskov on TNT's The Last Ship, Russian delegate Anton Petrov on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and OBKhSS interrogator Ruslan on FX's The Americans.

His film credits included Goldeneye with Pierce Brosnan, The Saint with Val Kilmer, Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, K-19: The Widowmaker with Harrison Ford, and Defiance with Daniel Craig.

On the small screen, Isyanov also appeared on Bones, Fringe, Prison Break, 24, Alias, and more recently Netflix's female wrestling drama GLOW, playing motel owner Gregory.

Isyanov was born in the Soviet Union and developed a passion for the arts and sports as a youngster. After training at the Moscow Art Theater School and working at a theater in Wales, he eventually relocated to Los Angeles to continue his career.

Tanya Kleckner of HRI Talent, which represented Isyanov, said in a statement to EW, "He was one of kind and a true talent."

