NBC renews all Law & Order and Chicago shows

NBC shared an exciting announcement on Monday: The network has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf-produced scripted series, which includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming said in statement. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

Dick Wolf also released a statement: "I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

