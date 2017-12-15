NBC Developing ‘IT Crowd’ Remake With Original Series Creator Graham Linehan (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is taking another crack at adapting the British sitcom “The IT Crowd” for American audiences, Variety has learned exclusively.

Original series creator Graham Linehan is set to write and executive produce a reimagining of the show, which follows the employees in the IT department of a massive corporation. Patrick Daly and Jon Rolph will also executive produce, with Universal Television producing.

The original series starred Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson, and Matt Berry. It ran for four seasons on Britain’s Channel 4, running for four seasons. A one-hour finale special was released in 2013.

This marks NBC’s third attempt to create an American version of the series, though it will be the first that Linehan will write. In 2007, the network produced a pilot starring Joel McHale and Jessica St. Clair, with Ayoade reprising his role as Moss. Linehan served as a producer on that project. NBC then gave a put pilot commitment to a new version of the project that hailed from Bill Lawrence, Neil Goldman, and Garrett Donovan that ultimately did not move forward.

In addition to “The IT Crowd,” Linehan recently created the series “Motherland.” His other credits include “Father Ted,” “Count Arthur Strong,” and “Big Train.”

He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent in the UK.

Daly launched Caledonia Productions in February 2017, having previously served as vice president and Producer at Jean Doumanian Productions for 12 years. He a co-producer on the Academy Award-nominated film “August: Osage County,” directed by John Wells, and is executive producing “Galveston,” written by Nic Pizzolatto, creator of HBO’s “True Detective,” and starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning. Rolph is the managing director and executive producer for FremantleMedia UK’s dedicated scripted comedy business, which produced all four seasons of “The IT Crowd.”

