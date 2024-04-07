'NBA on TNT' pranks Auburn's Charles Barkley with helium voice on Final Four pregame show

The "TNT on NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith have carried their enjoyment of having fun with former Auburn and NBA forward Charles Barkley into the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Coming out of a TV timeout on Saturday's Final Four pregame show on TBS, Johnson gave a compliment to Barkley about his recent NCAA Tournament Capital One commercial. It featured Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Jim Nantz and a blimp that has been roaming State Farm Stadium with Barkley's face on it.

REQUIRED READING: What channel is Final Four on today? Times, TV schedule for March Madness semifinal games

But to Barkley's surprise, the TBS production crew changed his microphone to sound like the helium from his Capital One blimp, which got the 11-time NBA All-Star laughing.

"I hate you all man," Barkley said, laughing.

Barkley continued talking with the helium voice, giving a shoutout to his co-stars in the commercial, which naturally had the panel laughing.

"I want to give a shoutout to the great Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Jennifer Garner and Jim Nantz. Hey man, I really hate y'all," Barkley said.

For those who haven't watched the Final Four to this point, the Capital One commercial featured a helium link that gave Barkley his humorous voice — something the TNT crew used to tremendous effect on the air:

Charles Barkley blimp

Here's a look at the Capital One "Chuck Blimp" that has been roaming around Arizona the entire NCAA Tournament:

The Final Four in Phoenix will have a Capital One "Chuck Blimp" for Charles Barkley.



"And the head is actual size.”pic.twitter.com/Ar9LVfCfji — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 25, 2024

Social media reacts to Charles Barkley helium voice

Considering the reaction Barkley and Co. gave to the helium voice, it received a great reaction on social media:

The TBS Crew gave Chuck a microphone that made it sound like he was on helium without him knowing.



“Hey man, I really hate y’all.”



- Charles Barkley



😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/xtOyr7sGxs — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 7, 2024

TNT giving Charles Barkley the helium blimp voice. Love it! #MarchMadness2024 — mitchwenger (@mitchwenger) April 7, 2024

Charles Barkley and this helium voice has me IN TEARS 🤣🤣🤣 I love Chuck man!! — Jay Carty (@JayCee1911) April 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Look: Charles Barkley pranked with helium voice during Final Four show