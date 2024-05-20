NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Bought Two Vacation Homes in Greece

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is ballin’ beyond the court.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward just scored a pair of luxury vacation villas in his home country of Greece, and the two-time MVP will be spending the summer at the new Costa Navarino Residences, a swanky, eco-conscious development in Messenia in the southwest Peloponnese. The homes are part of Costa Navarino’s exclusive Rolling Greens community, one of the property’s three residential neighborhoods—the other two being Sea Dunes and Olive Grove.

More from Robb Report

“I came here to Costa Navarino for one reason—because I know I can bring my family, Antetokoumpo said in a statement. “When I first came here in 2018, I liked that we could all be together. This is a place that can offer me what I felt as a child.’’

The home emphasizes indoor-outdoor living.

Antetokounmpo’s new digs were designed by the Greek architecture firm Buerger Katsota. Each of the semi-detached, turnkey homes features three bedrooms and are spread out over a single story. Some of the highlights include a large swimming pool, panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, and tons of private outdoor space for lounging including a courtyard with a barbecue area.

Additionally, the sold-out Rolling Greens community has direct access to The Dunes golf course, one of four signature 18-hole courses at the development. Costa Navarino Residences just completed its first phase and recently rolled out a new Villa rental collection. As its name suggests, the program features a slew of high-end homes that are available to rent, giving guests that opportunity to enjoy all of the property’s facilities while getting the homeowner experience. The villas on offer can accommodate up to 10 guests and come with either beachfront or golf course views.

The design features local materials and eans into the natural surroundings.

Antetokounmpo, also known as the “Greek Freak,” currently owns a mansion in Wisconsin. According to Realtor.com, the pro athlete nabbed the home back in 2018 for a cool $1.8 million, two years after he signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Bucks. Located in the affluent River Hills suburb, the estate has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and roughly 10,000 square feet of living space. Fun fact, Antetokounmpo reportedly nabbed the pad from former Bucks player Mirza Teletovic. Before that, the place was owned by 2014 Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams who was acquired by the Bucks in 2015 and then traded to the Chicago Bulls.

Click here to see more photos of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greek villas.

Giannis Antetokounmpo costa navarino

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.