Naya Rivera Files to Dismiss Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

The 'Glee' star filed for divorce from Dorsey last November, after two years of marriage.

Are Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey back on?

ET can confirm that the Glee star filed to dismiss her divorce from Dorsey on Friday. Rivera filed for divorce last November, after two years of marriage.

Rivera opened up about her relationship with Dorsey in April, declaring that they were "very good at co-parenting" their 2-year-old son, Josey.

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she told Momtastic. “We’re his parents.”

“If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama,” she added. “Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Rivera was most recently romantically linked to David Spade, as the couple was first spotted packing on the PDA in Hawaii in May, before enjoying a date night in Los Angeles.

