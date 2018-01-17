Naya Rivera's Domestic Battery Charges Dropped, Ryan Dorsey 'No Longer Seeking Prosecution'

The domestic battery charges against Naya Rivera have been officially dismissed.

A spokesperson for the Kanawha County, West Virginia, courts tells ET that the charges against the 31-year-old actress were dismissed on Jan. 12. Rivera was arrested in Kanawha County in November and charged with domestic battery against her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

“Mr. Dorsey has notified both the prosecution and the defense counsel that he was no longer seeking prosecution and has confirmed he was never at any time injured by the conduct of Ms. Rivera," the spokesperson tells ET.

In November, a spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told ET that an officer was dispatched to an address in Chesapeake for a domestic violence complaint. When he arrived, he spoke with 34-year-old Dorsey, who alleged that Rivera had struck him in the head and face. According to the Sheriff's Office, the two were arguing over their child, 2-year-old son Josey. Dorsey later took to Twitter, asking both fans and media to respect his and Rivera's privacy during their "difficult time."

Last month, Rivera refiled to divorce Dorsey. The former Glee star initially filed for divorce in November 2016 after two years of marriage, but in October 2017, filed to dismiss the divorce.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the two have reached a temporary custody agreement in regard to their son, agreeing to share 50/50 joint custody, and to consult one another on all major decisions relating to their son's health, education and welfare. The documents also state that they will equally divide all holidays and vacations with their son.

Over the weekend, Rivera was all smiles at her first public appearance since her arrest, stepping out at YouTube's 2018 winter Television Critics Association press tour.

