'Navajo Police: Class 57' sneak peek: 'Dwindling numbers'

EUGENIA CHARLES-NEWTON: Every time I hear that another recruit has left the Academy, it's like my heart sinks and It's just one less officer that's going to graduate, that's going to be put out into the community.

- What's going on?

- I can't catch a full breath. I

- Need a 55 to the Academy. I've got a recruit shortness of breath.

- Hey Carlton, it's Rob. Well, we have one of your recruits wanting to punch out. No, I'm not kidding you.

- If there's any more quitters in this group, just raise your hand right now and go. I need to dedicate my time and my effort to those people that want to be here.

Work. Let's go. Do the work.

EUGENIA CHARLES-NEWTON: Lieutenant [? Key ?] is feeling a lot of pressure because he is expected to graduate 500 officers in the next 5 years. That's the weight that we're putting on him.

- We have one classmate that quit. Now wave. You guys look at him and wave.

- Say good bye.

- Good bye.

- So another one bites the dust, 57.