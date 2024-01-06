National Society of Film Critics Names ‘Past Lives’ Best Picture of 2023 (Complete Winners List)

The National Society of Film Critics gave out on its annual film awards on Saturday, with critics convening in New York and Los Angeles to vote on the years best movies and performances.

The 58th annual awards honored a diverse mix of small independent films and major studio projects. Celine Song’s directorial debut “Past Lives” won the top prize, beating out heavyweight runners-up “Oppenheimer” and “The Zone of Interest” for the honor of Best Picture.

More from IndieWire

Andrew Scott won Best Actor for his performance in “All of Us Strangers,” while the Best Actress prize was bestowed upon Sandra Hüller for her roles in both “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest.” In one of the season’s most stacked categories, Charles Melton took home Best Supporting Actor for “May December,” though Oscar favorites Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr. were both named runners-up.

Even the late Jean-Luc Godard was able to win a posthumous award for Best Experimental Film for his final short, “Trailer of a Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars.”

Keep reading for the complete list of winners from the 2024 National Society of Film Critics awards.

Best Picture: “Past Lives”

Runners-up:

“The Zone of Interest”

“Oppenheimer”

Best Director:

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Runners-up:

Todd Haynes, “May December”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actor: Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Runners-up:

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress: Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest”

Runners-up:

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, “May December”

Runners-up: Robert Downey, Jr., “Oppenheimer”, and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” (tie)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Runners-up:

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Best screenplay: Samy Burch, “May December”

Runners-up:

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

Best cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Runners-up:

Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best experimental film: Jean Luc-Godard’s “Trailer of a Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars”

Film heritage award: Criterion Channel

Film heritage award: Facets, Kim’s Video, Scarecrow Video and Vidiots

Special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution: Víctor Erice’s “Close Your Eyes”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.