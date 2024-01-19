It's National Popcorn Day. This shop has more than 250 sweet, savory and wacky flavors.

With Jan. 19 being National Popcorn Day, there are a lot of places, particularly movie theaters, with specials on the snack.

Good luck though finding an outlet that has more flavors than Indy Popcorn World, the gourmet hand-coated popcorn shop that opened at 3755 E. Raymond St. in Indianapolis in April 2023.

What flavors does Indy Popcorn World have?

Like caramel? There are seven different caramel flavors, including caramel and pecan and sea-salted butter caramel.

Lean more toward the fiery side of flavors? There's jalapeno cheddar, hot white cheddar, and the Snakebite.

Indy Popcorn World, 3755 E. Raymond St., boasts more than 250 flavors.

Into garlic? White cheddar garlic; garlic parm; and sriracha and garlic await.

And for those feeling adventurous, the hot dog and ketchup flavor might do the trick.

“The list goes on,” says Pete Lee, owner of the franchise.

That list is at more than 250 flavors. All made in house.

Expect to find 85 of the top flavors in heavy rotation.

Flavors include banana pudding; crab legs; jerk; dark chocolate coconut almond; hot wings and blue cheese; and pineapple upside down cheesecake.

“We can make anything. Our orange Dreamsicle sells out,” Lee said.

Understandably, one might be hard pressed to limit themselves to a single selection. Most customers opt to combine flavors, Lee said.

“In certain bags, you can do a mix,” he said.

The goodies, scooped up fresh, are available in bags and tins.

How did Popcorn World get its start?

Lee’s operation is a franchise of the Gary, Indiana-based Popcorn World.

A former party and comedy show promoter, Lee was a longtime popcorn aficionado. Having grown up in Chicago, he was a fan of the Garrett cheese and caramel mix; and he would make trips to the movie theater just to buy the buttered popcorn.

Connecting with Popcorn World, he said he was first reeled in by the barbeque bacon flavor, then sold on the caramel and cheese mix; and moved to bring the concept to Indianapolis, where he quickly amassed a large following.

He said he plans to open six more locations.

