National Film and Television School to receive Bafta award

It will be honoured at the film awards in February.

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) will receive the award for outstanding British contribution to cinema at the Baftas next month, it has been announced.

The school, which counts directors Lynne Ramsay and David Yates and animator Nick Park among its alumni, is being recognised for providing training for the next generation of creative talent, many of whom go on to win Baftas themselves.

View photos Nick Park at the premiere of his new film Early Man (Ian West/PA) More

Previous recipients of the award, handed out at the star-studded ceremony, include Sir Kenneth Branagh, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ridley and Tony Scott and the Harry Potter movies.

Marc Samuelson, chairman of Bafta’s film committee, said: “I am thrilled that the National Film and Television School will receive this honour.

“The NFTS provides a fantastic training ground for the next generation of creative talent – each year many of Bafta’s talented scholarship recipients receive their training at the school, and an overwhelming number of its students and alumni go on to become Bafta winners and household names.

“The NFTS is a truly integral part of our industry, and is hugely deserving of this award.”

View photos NFTS student on a film set (Adam Cross) More

Dr Jonathan Wardle, director of the school, added: “This award is a huge honour.

“For almost five decades the NFTS has trained and educated people who go on to power British cinema.

“Our graduates have been responsible for some of British film and television’s greatest moments in recent years.

“With the generous support from our donors and the wider British film, television and games industries, we will continue to provide the people that ensure the UK remains at the forefront of the creative industries globally for years to come.”

Students and alumni have won 129 awards across Bafta’s various awards ceremonies since it opened in 1971, including 20 at the film awards.

Alumni have also won 10 Oscars and received a further 49 nominations for their feature film work.

Directors Mike Radford, Bill Forsyth and Ben Lewin and documentarian Nick Broomfield were among the first class to attend the school, then known as the National Film School.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on February 18 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Joanna Lumley.