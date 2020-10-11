Ellen DeGeneres embraces wife Portia De Rossi in photo celebrating National Coming Out Day

It’s National Coming Out Day, and Ellen DeGeneres is marking the occasion with a loved-up pic.

On Sunday, DeGeneres shared an intimate photo of herself being embraced by wife Portia de Rossi; the couple began dating in 2004 and wed in 2008.

“Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in,” quipped the talk show host, who famously faced backlash and saw her ABC sitcom be canceled after she went public about being lesbian in 1997.

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in. pic.twitter.com/UfrSlRRbcL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 11, 2020

As numerous political figures and allies posted messages of support, other LGBTQ stars shared their own coming out stories and notes of solidarity.

Coming out is a process. Whatever stage you are in today, I hope you know you are supported, you are celebrated, you are loved. 🖤🤎💙💓🤍❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#NationalComingOutDay — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) October 11, 2020

Today is #NationalComingOutDay AND my birthday! You can help me celebrate by by donating to The @TrevorProject, the world’s largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people. pic.twitter.com/zTVG7dYkAI — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) October 11, 2020

Happy #NationalComingOutDay. Here’s me just moments after making the announcement. pic.twitter.com/KVXjh0nltZ — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 11, 2020

🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈



Thank you to all of the brave souls who came out of their closets— whether it be willingly or unwillingly.



You carved a path for the rest of us and we will forever stand on your mighty shoulders. #NationalComingOutDay #SafeAndAble — Chely Wright (@chelywright) October 11, 2020

Happy National Coming Out Day!



I always enjoy making my wife blush, but some of the most important queer icons to me are the trail-blazers of yesterday:



✳️ Oscar Wilde

✳️ Bessie Smith

✳️ Virginia Woolf

✳️ Gertrude & Alice

✳️ James Baldwin

✳️ Eleanor Roosevelt

✳️ Audre Lorde https://t.co/Bmpo70VAuv — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) October 11, 2020

It is National Coming Out Day & I want to say that while life is never an easy road, being comfortable in your own skin makes it a truly glorious journey. Remember that your truth is your choice and whenever you’re ready, we are here for you & you are loved. Oh, and you rock! — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) October 11, 2020

