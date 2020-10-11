    Ellen DeGeneres embraces wife Portia De Rossi in photo celebrating National Coming Out Day

    Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres cuddle in a new photo marking National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    It’s National Coming Out Day, and Ellen DeGeneres is marking the occasion with a loved-up pic.

    On Sunday, DeGeneres shared an intimate photo of herself being embraced by wife Portia de Rossi; the couple began dating in 2004 and wed in 2008.

    “Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in,” quipped the talk show host, who famously faced backlash and saw her ABC sitcom be canceled after she went public about being lesbian in 1997.

    As numerous political figures and allies posted messages of support, other LGBTQ stars shared their own coming out stories and notes of solidarity.

