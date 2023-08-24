National Cinema Day is Sunday. Here are the Georgia movie theaters offering $4 tickets

The second annual National Cinema Day returns Sunday. This endeavor by the Cinema Foundation is a chance for movie lovers of all ages to show their appreciation for the big screen. Through out the day, movie theaters across the nation will drop their ticket prices to $4. This will make it easier for viewers to try exciting new releases like “Blue Beetle” and “Gran Turismo” in addition to catching up on the summer’s biggest hits like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Not every theater is taking part. Here’s a look at the closest participating theaters in Georgia’s largest cities:

Athens

Ciné: 234 West Hancock Ave, Athens

GTC Beechwood Cinemas: 196 Alps Rd, Athens

GTC University Cinemas: 1793 Oconee Connector, Athens

Atlanta

AMC Madison Yards 8: 975 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta

AMC North Dekalb 16: 2042 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur

AMC Parkway Pointe 15: 3101 Cobb Pkwy, Atlanta

AMC Phipps Plaza 14: 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Brookhaven: 1004 Town Blvd, Atlanta

Movie Tavern Tucker: 4043 Lavista Rd, Tucker

NCG Brookhaven Cinemas: 3365 Buford Hwy, Atlanta

Regal Atlantic Station: 261 19th St NW, Atlanta

Augusta

GTC Evans Cinemas: 4365 Towne Center Drive, Evans

GTC Riverwatch Cinemas: 832 Cabela Drive, Augusta

Regal Augusta Exchange: 1144 Agerton Ln, Augusta

Columbus

AMC CLASSIC Columbus Park 15: 5556 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus

AMC CLASSIC Peachtree 8: 3131 Manchester Expy, Columbus

AMC CLASSIC Ritz 13: 1683 Whittlesey Rd, Columbus

Savannah

AMC CLASSIC Savannah 11: 1150 Shawnee St, Savannah

NCG Savannah Cinemas: 3001 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

For the full list of participating theaters, go to nationalcinemaday.org.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia movie theaters with $4 tickets for National Cinema Day