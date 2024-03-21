National Animation Museum Commissions Design Firm MinaLima For Branding

The nonprofit National Animation Museum has commissioned London-based graphic design studio MinaLima to create the identity, branding, and logo for its proposed physical and virtual museum to celebrate the history of the art form.

Still in its early planning stages, the project is led by CEO/founder Eddie Newquist and a board that includes producer and former Dreamworks Animation chief Chris DeFaria, Oscar-winner Chris Buck (Frozen), Disney’s vice president of cinema partnerships David Sieden, Universal Creative senior manager Kerri Balabas, and former Disney exec and co-founder of Iwerks Stan Kinsey.

In 2022, the Museum project was awarded a California State Grant of $2.5 million, facilitated by State Senator Anthony Portantino.

“MinaLima’s unparalleled expertise in design and storytelling aligns perfectly with our vision for the National Animation Museum. We are honored to have them on board as we embark on this exciting journey,” says Newquist.

“Our goal is to create a visual language that pays homage to the rich heritage of animation while also sparking curiosity and excitement for museum visitors,” adds Eduardo Lima, co-founder of MinaLima, whose design commissions have included work for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

A Southern California location for the museum and the timeline for its opening is currently unknown.

