Nate Bargatze will host ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘Beyond a dream come true’

Nate Bargatze attends a benefit in New York on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Bargatze will host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 28. | Charles Sykes, Invision via Associated Press

Less than a month after his sold-out Salt Lake City shows at the Delta Center, comedian Nate Bargatze will host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 28.

The announcement was made Tuesday. The Foo Fighters were announced as the musical guest.

Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live” opened last week with former cast member Pete Davidson as host.

Bargatze posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Beyond a dream come true. Thank you!!!!”

Who is Nate Bargatze?

Bargatze, 44, is a self-described “clean” comic from Old Hickory, Tennessee. He has two Netflix specials — “The Tennessee Kid” and “The Greatest Average American” — and an Amazon Prime special called “Hello, World!” that premiered in January.

He’s currently in the middle his nationwide “The Be Funny Tour.”

Bargatze hosts a weekly podcast called “Nateland,” and he’s produced multiple comedy specials for his YouTube channel Nateland Entertainment. He talks often about building an entertainment brand that’s more accessible to broader audiences.

“When I produce it and do it, if you like my comedy, it’s along those lines,” Bargatze told the Deseret News in December. “It’s just giving an audience more to choose from”

He was described in a 2021 Atlantic feature as “the nicest man in stand-up.”

Foo Fighters latest

Frontman Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were recently in Utah as well, playing an early August show at USANA Amphitheater. The band’s previous Utah date was canceled following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

This will be the band’s ninth appearance on “SNL,” according to Deadline.

The Foo Fighters’ latest album, “But Here We Are,” was released in June.