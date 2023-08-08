Natalie Portman's Friendship With This Trump Family Member Is Drawing Curiosity Amid Her Reported Spilt From Benjamin Millepied



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



Natalie Portman’s marriage to Benjamin Millepied is reportedly struggling amid his alleged affair and there’s now a resurgence in interest in their 2012 wedding in Big Sur, California. Their A-list ceremony included celebrities Macaulay Culkin and Diane Sawyer, but it also had two Trump family members on the invite list who might raise eyebrows in 2023.

More from SheKnows



Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were both in attendance at the bluff-side wedding. The guest list has many people wondering how that friendship happened in the first place. It turns out that Kushner and Portman were longtime friends after they attended Harvard University together and were both a part of the Class of 2003. With both former classmates residing in New York City after college, they maintained a warm friendship years later.

Natalie Portman gave a possible clue about her marriage on a very important day. https://t.co/zBxckUEWhm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 5, 2023



When it came time for Kushner to marry Trump, Portman made the cut and celebrated with the couple at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey in 2009. When it was Portman’s turn to walk down the aisle, she happily extended the duo a reciprocal invitation. But four short years later, Donald Trump’s 2016 run for president, and Ivanka and Kushner’s support, soured their friendship.

‘Breaking History: A White House Memoir’ by Jared Kushner

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $35.00 $16.76

Buy On Amazon

Story continues



Portman confirmed the rift in 2018 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she blasted Kushner and called him a “supervillain.” She also noted that Donald Trump’s son-in-law had lost many friends because of his political association, which also established the long-held rumor that Ivanka and Kushner were shunned by their New York City social circle — and yep, Portman was a part of that.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Launch Gallery: Strong Celebrity Friendships That Make Us Want to Call Our BFF

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.