Natalie Portman Talks 'May December' & Her IRL Obsession With Julianne Moore

"I've been studying everything she's done since I started working." Natalie Portman dishes on her new Netflix movie "May December," and opens up about how the film mimics her real-life when it comes to her love of her all-time favorite actress — and co-star — Julianne Moore. Natalie also shares what it was like developing the film from the ground up with her production company MountainA, and how the experience felt like a "different kind of adulthood."

