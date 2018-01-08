Natalie Portman slides a jab at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after Oprah's big speech

Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech was the definition of "tough act to follow." But somebody had to do it -- and that somebody was Natalie Portman.

Actually, it wasn't just Natalie. As Oprah left the stage, Natalie entered with director Ron Howard, as both were tasked with announcing the nominees for Best Director – Motion Picture.

The crowd was still reeling as everyone continued to absorb Oprah's lengthy, emotional speech, which ended with a massive standing ovation: "I want all the girls watching here to know that a new day is on the horizon," she said firmly as the audience got to its feet. "And when that day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again."

Visibly affected by Oprah's words, Natalie and Ron took a moment to collect themselves before listing the Best Director nominees. But as Ron set her up for her line, Natalie was apparently preparing to go off-script.

"Here are the all-male nominees," she said, eliciting gasps and looks of shock from the audience.



