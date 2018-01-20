Natalie Portman Says Her First Fan Letter at Age 13 Was a ‘Rape Fantasy’ (Video)

Natalie Portman shared a harrowing story with the crowd at the Woman’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday, remembering that her first ever fan letter at 13 years-old was a “rape fantasy.”

The Oscar winner spoke about the “great discomfort” she’s struggled with as a woman in Hollywood, dating back to when she was a teenager. After wrapping her first film role in “The Professional,” she soon realized the pitfalls of being a young woman in the spotlight.

“I excitedly opened my first fan mail to read a rape fantasy that a man had written me,” said Portman. She added a local radio station set up a countdown to her 18th birthday, and that movie reviewers were compelled to talk about her “budding breasts.”

“I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually, I would feel unsafe,” said Portman. “And that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body, to my great discomfort.”

You can watch a two-minute clip of her speech below.

Portman’s Instagram posted another clip, with her addressing critics of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. “To these people, I want to say the current system is puritanical,” she said.

