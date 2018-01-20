Natalie Portman says her first fan letter at age 13 was a ‘rape fantasy'

Natalie Portman shared a harrowing story with the crowd at the Woman’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday, remembering that her first ever fan letter at 13 years-old was a “rape fantasy.”
The Oscar winner spoke about the “great discomfort” she’s struggled with as a woman in Hollywood, dating back to when she was a teenager. After wrapping her first film role in “The Professional,” she soon realized the pitfalls of being a young woman in the spotlight.
“I excitedly opened my first fan mail to read a rape fantasy that a man had written me,” said Portman. She added a local radio station set up a countdown to her 18th birthday, and that movie reviewers were compelled to talk about her “budding breasts.”
“I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually, I would feel unsafe,” said Portman. “And that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body, to my great discomfort.”
Portman’s Instagram posted another clip, with her addressing critics of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. “To these people, I want to say the current system is puritanical,” she said.
