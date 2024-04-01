In Nashville, want to plan a 'Playdate?' New restaurants bring Indian food, tacos, more

March in Nashville ushered in more than the beginning of spring. Several new restaurants opened their doors around the city, with more on the way very soon.

Two new restaurants opened in a hyper-competitive neighborhood just south of downtown. New international food concepts include an Indian restaurant and another taco shop. Several locally-kept food concepts are expanding, including one of the best bagel shops in Nashville.

Unfortunately, at least one restaurant closed during March — hopefully it will be temporary. Read on for all the Nashville food news you need to know.

Openings

Playful restaurant concept opens in 12 South neighborhood

A revamped, 1920s-era home on 12th Avenue South is now home to Playdate, a restaurant and bar with menu items ranging from poke bowls to chicken and waffle sliders. Ample outdoor seating includes front and back patios and a back lawn with a permanent outdoor bar area.

Menu items at Playdate, a bar and restaurant in Nashville, include crispy hot honey brussels sprouts and a Mediterranean chicken wrap.

The concept originates from Big Plan Holdings, a Nashville-based, family-owned real estate business that launched its hospitality subsidiary in late 2023. The company purchased the 12 South building for $3.5 million and spent several months remodeling.

Big Plan Hospitality also owns the Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar on Lower Broadway and is working on an upcoming Broadway bar with Jon Bon Jovi.

Playdate, which features a large, bright mural on the side of the building, is nestled between Bottle Cap and The Buttermilk Ranch at 2405 12th Ave. S. It's now open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.

Playdate, a bar and restaurant owned by Nashville-based Big Plans Hospitality, opened in March in the 12 South neighborhood.

Nashville Street Taco revived at new location

A long-dormant taco restaurant has found new life in the 12 South neighborhood. Nashville Street Taco, originally open on 2nd Avenue in Nashville's downtown from 2014 to 2016, reopened in March at 2500 12th Ave. S in the building formerly home to Emery Wood Fired.

Nashville Street Taco's dining room features lots of natural light and huge TVs. The Mexican restaurant opened in Nashville's 12 South neighborhood in March.

The restaurant was revamped by original owner Steve Sargent, along with partners Steve and Alane Kovach, Jeff Greenlee and Sasha Qualkenbush. Sargent also operates The Stillery, with locations in Midtown and downtown Nashville.

Nashville Street Taco has a more relaxed atmosphere and slightly lower price point than Emery Wood Fired, and the restaurant boasts huge TV screens in the large dining area. The menu includes starters, taco plates, and specialty burritos.

Jashan Indian restaurant opens in Hillsboro Village area

A new Indian food restaurant is now open on 21st Avenue in a building formerly home to a J. Christopher's breakfast restaurant. Jashan serves a plated buffet for lunch that features chef-selected dishes that may be refilled upon request. There is a meat and veggie option.

For dinner, the restaurant serves a menu that fuses many culinary styles. Garam masala spiced ramen, Nashville hot chicken sliders, lamb birria tacos and traditional Indian entrees are available. Smart casual attire is required, according to the restaurant's website.

The Finch debuts near Nashville Yards

The Dallas-based hospitality group behind now-closed Layer Cake and Harper's opened a new restaurant concept in March. The Finch, owned by Milkshake Concepts, is located in the Union Station Hotel's baggage building, formerly home to Flying Saucer.

The honey sriracha glazed salmon is a menu item at The Finch, a new Nashville restaurant owned by Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts.

The menu is filled with reworked classic American dishes like shrimp and grits, chicken fried steak, roasted herb chicken, short rib and prime rib. There are some international offerings as well, including Korean chicken bao buns, szechuan chili chicken, tzatziki and spicy feta and chicken potstickers. The restaurant is open every day for lunch and dinner.

Taco Bamba expands to Nashville from Washington, D.C. area

Another taco shop also opened in March. Taco Bamba, a Mexican chain with locations in the Washington, D.C. area, opened in Green Hills on Hillsboro Pike near Whole Foods. The Nashville location is dubbed "Lucky 13" in honor of the 13th opening for the restaurant chain.

The concept was created by Chef Victor Albisu, who is based in the D.C. area. His first Taco Bamba location opened in a Falls Church, Virginia, strip mall (2013).

The first Nashville location of Taco Bamba, a Mexican restaurant chain that started in the Washington, D.C. area, opened in the Green Hills neighborhood in March.

Closings

The Nations location of Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes is closed for the foreseeable future after sustaining serious damage from a fire, according to an Instagram post from the coffee shop. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Thank you for your support," the post said. "We are so grateful to all our customers."

Commenters on the Instagram post included Fat Bottom Brewery, a nearby business which said it would be happy to offer shifts to Red Bicycle employees impacted by the closure. Red Bicycle also operates locations in Germantown, Woodbine, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet and Smyrna.

Other restaurant news

Coral Club bar to open this year

A new nightlife concept is on its way to 604 Gallatin Pike. Coral Club will be a design-forward cocktail club with a focus on refreshing, coastal flavors.

The Coral Club will be opening in East Nashville in the spring of 2024. The cocktail club aims to foster a coastal atmosphere and bring a sense of escape to both locals and tourists alike.

The ownership and operations team includes Nashville bar service veterans Aaron Izaguirre, Matthew Izaguirre, Kristopher Esqueda and Brice Hoffman; they previously lent their talents to Urban Cowboy, Rolf and Daughters, Attaboy, Folk and The Catbird Seat.

The bar is aiming for a late spring opening date.

New Fryce Cream location coming to Donelson

The small, family-friendly French fries and ice cream combo restaurant, Fryce Cream, will expand to Donelson with a new location at 2720 Old Lebanon Rd. The simple restaurant began with Nashville-based chef Jeremy Barlow's 12 South location, which operates out of a small test kitchen he uses to try new recipes, according to the Fryce Cream website.

The restaurant's simple menu essentially includes one thing: Fryce Cream. Customers pick a soft serve flavor, add toppings, pick a seasoning for the fries and pick a dipping sauce. It's $11. Solo fry and soft serve is also available, alongside a few ice cream floats and bottled beer.

Crieve Hall Bagel Co. to open in Inglewood

One of Nashville's best bagel spots is expanding to Inglewood. The powerhouse, Crieve Hall Bagel Co., started in July 2020 with Ben Cornfield making sourdough bagels in his home and delivering them to neighbors.

Now, the business, co-owned and co-founded by Cornfield and his wife, Lizzy Cornfield, is opening a second location at 3701 Gallatin Pike.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New Nashville restaurants include Indian food, taco shops