'Nashville Flipped' star Troy Shafer's cause of death revealed

Nashville Flipped star Troy Shafer died of an accidental drug overdose.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, the DIY TV personality’s death on April 28 at the age of 38 was “due to combined drug toxicity,” multiple outlets are reporting. The specific drugs in his system were not made public at this time.

Shafer moved to Tennessee in 2005 to be a country music singer and started restoring homes in 2009 when he had trouble finding steady work. He went on to launch his own local renovation business, Nashville Flipped, which led to his show — about fixing up properties in Tennessee along with his wife, Becky — debuting in 2016. It ran for two seasons.

The DIY Network called Shafer “a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series.”

Shafer’s brother told TMZ that he died in his sleep at their father’s home in Erie, Pa. He had no known medical issues and his death was a shock to his family. (His death followed a recent news report that fatal overdoses were at a four-year low in Erie County.)

Shafer’s obituary mentioned that he was survived by his parents, brother and niece — as well as his treasured pets, a cat (Marlow) and two dogs (Theo and Frankie). His wife Becky was not mentioned in the write-up.

