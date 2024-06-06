Nashville Cops Bust Tabby Cat During Interstate Traffic Accident

A highway responder who was on the scene of an accident in Nashville uploaded a video with a very suspicious suspect in the backseat of a police car, a tabby cat who looked like he was in big trouble.

The hilarious video was shared by @S.C.reviews82 and TikTok users are having a field day in the comments. One person said, 'It's a case of mistaken identity, there is another Tabby that looks just like me I swear!" Another person added, "Check his wallet, I bet he has a catnip card." Someone else replied, 'You didn’t read him his Meownda Rights, he’s free to go!!" So many puns! Someone else said, "I damn near tripped over my cat, running to these comments… They do not disappoint." Someone else hilariously commented, to the tune of the Cops TV show theme song, "What ya gonna do when the come for mew?"

So What Really Happened With This Busted Cat...

The video creator shared this update explaining the whole story with a cameo by his own cat who looks a lot like the busted cat! It's so cute how affectionate his cat is being while he tells the tale!

The video creator explained that he was working highway response at the time, and a pickup truck had hit a guardrail on the exit ramp. That truck had three passengers in it, including a pregnant woman, and the cat!

Those people all got transported to the hospital, but since the cat obviously couldn't get transported to the hospital the officer took the cat and put him in his car to keep the cat safe from all the cars on the interstate. AWWW!

He then goes on to say that when he arrived on scene to guide traffic around the accident he saw the cat in the back of the cop car and thought to himself this is a great moment and decided to film it. He was in the right place at the right time!

They kept the cat in the squad car until they were able to get a hold of other family members who picked up the cat.

What a wonderful story and kudos to everyone involved who kept this cat safe!

