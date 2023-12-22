Nashawn Breedlove’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor best known for battle-rapping Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, died of acute intoxication from fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, according to multiple media reports citing the autopsy report from the New Jersey State Medical Examiner’s office. His death is listed as accidental.

Breedlove died in his sleep September 24 at his home in New Jersey. He was 46.

Breedlove played Lotto, a member of Detroit rap group the Free World who squared off with Eminem in 8 Mile. In the scene, Lotto memorably insults Jimmy by comparing him to “that dude from Leave It to Beaver” during his freestyle.

Directed by Curtis Hanson, 8 Mile starred Eminem in a story loosely based on his life and rise to stardom. Eminem plays Jimmy, a white rapper that uses the stage name B-Rabbit and his journey to launch his hip-hop career. The film also starred Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer, among others. Eminem won an Oscar for Best Original Song, “Lose Yourself.”

Rapper Daylyt remembered Breedlove at the time of his death in a comment on Instagram. “The first MC who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip Lotto.”

Prior to 8 Mile, Breedlove, who rapped under his stage name Ox, was featured on the soundtrack for the 2001 movie The Wash, starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, with the song “Don’t Talk Sh*t”.

Watch a clip of the battle-rapping scene between Eminem and Breedlove below:

