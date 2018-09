NASA is kicking off a new project called Subsea -- short for Systematic Underwater Biogeochemical Science and Exploration Analog. Its main objective is to explore the environmental conditions in and around the Lō`ihi seamount.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC News MACH

Mach asks big questions and celebrates big ideas. It champions science & innovation, challenges technology, and explores our universe. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View