Nary Christmas celebration set for Dec. 9

Dec. 4—NARY — The annual Nary Christmas Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Nary School, 25895 County Road 9.

Daytime activities will begin at 1 p.m. and will include horse-drawn sleigh rides, a sled dog demonstration, games, crafts, a selfie booth, fire pit and skating in the enclosed rink. Santa Claus will make a visit as well.

A smoked pork dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. for a free-will donation.

The traditional Christmas music and variety program, produced by Wayne Hoff, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Nary School Auditorium. It will feature music for all ages from Bemidji State University band students, Birgitte Simpson, guitarist Antonio Arce, vocalists Joe Vene and Robert Forte and pianist Mathison Martin. The Nativity Christmas story will be narrated by Nary School graduate Allen Benson.

The event is free, although attendees can make donations to the activities of Nary School.