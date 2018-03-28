‘Narcos’ Star Pedro Pascal Lands Key Role in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Patty Jenkins is bringing on Pedro Pascal for a key role in her “Wonder Woman” sequel starring Gal Gadot.

The “Narcos” star is on board for the follow-up to 2017’s hit, joining Kristen Wiig, who was tapped for the villain role of Cheetah. The film would mark the second time Pascal and Jenkins have worked together, having previously teamed up on the TV movie “Exposed.”

Variety first reported that Jenkins would be returning to write, direct, and produce the pic. Following the news that the studio has slated the movie for Nov. 1, 2019, finding this pivotal role became a top priority.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, as is the character Pascal will be playing.

“Wonder Woman” has been a standout in DC’s cinematic universe, grossing $821 million worldwide, including $412 domestically. It scored with critics as well, earning a nomination from the Producers Guild as one of the best films of 2017.

Pascal gained traction in Hollywood with his scene-stealing performance as Oberyn Martell in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” That role would lead to another star-making turn in Netflix’s drama series “Narcos.”

Following the success of both shows, Pascal has begun to make moves in the film world. He was most recently seen in Fox’s “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle” and can be seen next starring opposite Denzel Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s sequel to “The Equalizer,” which debuts July 20. This fall, he will also appear in Annapurna and Barry Jenkin’s drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

He is currently filming J.C. Chandor’s “Triple Frontier” alongside Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund in Hawaii for Netflix.

Pascal is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

