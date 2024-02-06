Naomie Harris, Joel Fry, Jameela Jamil to Star in Brit Rom-Com ‘Lola and Freddie,’ Bankside Launching Sales in Berlin (EXCLUSIVE)

Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “No Time To Die”), Joel Fry (“The End We Start From,” “Yesterday”), Jameela Jamil (“DC League of Super-Pets, Marry Me”) and Olivia Lee (“Dirty, Sexy, Funny,” “In The Long Run”) are set to star in upcoming romantic comedy “Lola and Freddie,” billed as a British reimagining of 2012’s “Celeste and Jesse Forever.”

The feature comes from writer/director Dean Craig, whose recent film credits include Netflix hit “Love, Wedding, Repeat,” plus “The Honeymoon” and “The Estate.”

Bankside Films is handling worldwide sales and will be launching the film — due to shoot on location in London — at the European Film Market in Berlin.

“Lola and Freddie” follows a couple who were once inseparable and totally in love but now, in their 40s and having grown in different directions, are getting a divorce. Lola is thriving in her career while Freddie continues to chase his dream of becoming a screenwriter. When Freddie is hired by a big studio and rekindles a relationship with an old flame, he matures and aligns more with what Lola desired in their marriage.

As the synopsis reads: “With Freddie’s change in fortune, Lola starts to miss a life she thought she no longer wanted. With newly separate worlds colliding again, Lola and Freddie are forced to confront the uncomfortable truth that they might still be in love with each other. But a major development in Freddie’s life means it may be too late to salvage their relationship.”

“Lola and Freddie” will be produced by Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (EMA), whose credits include “The Ice Road,” “Lullaby,” “The Cello,” “Longing” and “Celeste & Jesse Forever.” Christopher Simon of New Sparta Productions, behind “High Rise, “Miss You Already” and “Mafia Mamma,” also produces. Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films serve as executive poducers.

“I absolutely loved ‘Celeste & Jesse Forever,’ so when I read Peter Howitt’s script for the U.K.-set reimagining I was delighted to see he’d managed to retain the comedic and soulful essence of the original and at the same time create something that feels utterly new and unique, and totally English,” said Craig. “Naomie and Joel are the perfect Lola and Freddie, and it’s a privilege to get to work with this phenomenally talented cast, and fantastic producers. I think we have the elements in place to make a very special film.”

Lee and Tish commented: “’Celeste and Jesse Forever’ put us on the map 10 years ago and we’re thrilled to be diving back into this universally appealing story to explore it through a new lens with a modern spin alongside the hugely talented filmmaker Dean Craig and our amazing cast.”

Added Kelliher of Bankside: “’Lola and Freddie’ is a such an uplifting story of being in love, falling out of love and hoping to find love again, we feel sure that it will resonate with international audiences who will delight in its highly relatable characters and its astute observations about life and relationships. Dean has brought together an exceptional cast who will bring this story brilliantly to life.”

Naomie Harris is represented by The Artists Partnership, WME, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole. Joel Fry is represented by Independent Talent. Jameela Jamil is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and Dean Craig is represented by Sugar 23, UTA, Casarotto and GGSSC.

